Transcript for Smithsonian museum launches new ‘talking about race’ web portal

@drjashton. As families and workers and students all begin engaging in new conversations about race, so many of us are looking for guidance. The smithsonian museum for African-American history and culture have launched a new free web portal, it's called talking about race. Here to tell us all about it is Dr. Spencer crew. Interim director of the museum. Dr. Crew, thank you for being with us. You said the number one question people are asking is, how to talk to children about race relations, how will this new portal help guide through some of those conversations? What the portal will do is to give help educators in terms of videos or activities or guidelines to help them say the right words and to give the right kind of information to children. What we do know is that parents and educators know their children the best. What we're trying to give the guidelines and information they need to address the children in a proper way. It's a way of putting together guidelines and helpful hints to talk to children about these issue. And Dr. Crew, it's all interactive, explain how it works. Well, the way the portal works is that you can, first of all, pull it up and then you will find it has introduction about what it's trying to accomplish, but then there are different pathways that people can follow in terms of how they can best use it in their own situation, so we have a pathway for educators, so we have a pathway for teachers, and a pathway for those who just want to learn how to talk about race. We're trying to make it multifunctional and useful in a variety kind of way. What's your ultimate hope that visitors on this site will walk away with? We hope the site will allow visitors to really begin to talk about race and to talk about what it means in our society, but also to talk about the biases that we all have and how they affect how we interact with others. So as we begin to navigate the society that we don't allow those biases to affect how we react to new people, new situations, and to begin to embrace the differences that exist among us are pluses in society. We have been talking as adults having uncomfortable conversations, does the conversation have to be uncomfortable with kids? Have they gotten to that point yet? Well, I think it's possible. But I think what we understand as children are born they're impacted by the environment where they're located. You hope that very early on, parents are setting that helps children think more loosely and easily about differences. So, yeah, you can get them early but you have to get very early so they begin to see difference as something that's normal, not as something that's unique. What age would you say is the perfect age to start having these type of conversations? Well, I'm not an education expert. What I do know is that one of the programs we have at the museum is for infants and toddlers and what they do is introduce them to different textures so that the children begin to appreciate different textures and different feelings as normal and it's okay. And I think that helps imprint upon them the sense these differences are to be celebrate and to be enjoyed and to be appreciated rather than worried about. Dr. Spencer crew, thank you so much for being with us and for all that you do. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.