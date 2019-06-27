SoHo queer art icon discusses why LGBTQ representation matters in art

More
Charles Leslie, the co-founder and director emeritus of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, emphasizes the erotic, sociological, romantic and political themes within queer art.
4:01 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SoHo queer art icon discusses why LGBTQ representation matters in art

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:01","description":"Charles Leslie, the co-founder and director emeritus of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, emphasizes the erotic, sociological, romantic and political themes within queer art.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"63992444","title":"SoHo queer art icon discusses why LGBTQ representation matters in art","url":"/Lifestyle/video/soho-queer-art-icon-discusses-lgbtq-representation-matters-63992444"}