Tik Talk: 'Corporate baddie' DeAndre Brown gives workplace. advice to Gen Z

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with DeAndre Brown, the "corporate baddie" about his TikTok following and how Gen Z's new perspective on work will change the corporate world.

March 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live