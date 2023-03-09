TikTalk: Daughter's viral TikTok boosts dad's thriller book to bestseller

ABC News' Trevor Ault spoke to Lloyd Devereux Richards and his daughter Marguerite about how she turned to TikTok and made his 10-year-old novel "Stone Maidens" into a bestseller.

March 9, 2023

