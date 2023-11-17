TikTok: Beauty brand owner Brigette Pheloung

ABC News' Phil Lipoff spoke with TikToker and content creator Brigette Pheloung about her beauty brand and new line of hair products.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live