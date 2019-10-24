Transcript for Tiniest Astros fans cheer on team during the World Series

She is the tiniest Astros fan at women's hospital of Texas little idea so small her foot can actually. Her mother's 2017. Astros World Series replica ring. She was born that. Twin two weeks in five days. She's frightened she we and that our ups and downs. Don radio wasted no time negating eyes incubator decked out in Astros gear from a sick B cup. 201 CN waiting everything here announcing I is favored team even before she can waive her first rally Dow even. Seeing and tighten border just one pounds three ounces the outlook wasn't good but just like her favorite team I it's getting stronger every day. Good don't come out of it and sees a strong buy. I his grandmother is here to the pair says the worry that comes with a creamy only takes applause when the Astros take the field things. There are other the last throes fans of the neonatal intensive care unit a set of twin boys were born here a few days ago at 29 weeks. There already wearing teen collars no doubt dreaming of the big leagues and their handmade outfits the babies here have a good team behind them. Everybody that comes out here is a miracle. We're blessed to be taking a hit them. I don't know what small Hindu you know and it always are powerful mrs. he and small you know and she's doing it has to these doing it. So Fayette stroke.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.