Toddlers orchestrate successful escape from their cribs

More
Georgie, 3, encouraged Wilder, 2, by placing a pillow down for a soft landing.
0:47 | 08/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddlers orchestrate successful escape from their cribs
Yeah. Yeah yeah. A. A oh and yeah. Yeah and com. And. And. And are all. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"Georgie, 3, encouraged Wilder, 2, by placing a pillow down for a soft landing. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"65079609","title":"Toddlers orchestrate successful escape from their cribs","url":"/Lifestyle/video/toddlers-orchestrate-successful-escape-cribs-65079609"}