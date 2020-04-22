Transcript for A trio of everyday heroes putting their lives on the line during the pandemic

I'm gonna stand by you We are back now with the latest in our series all this week, extraordinary essential workers. Today a trio of everyday heroes putting their lives on the line so their customers can put food on the table. The coo and two trusted workers at a New York City lifeline, the west side market. My name is Ian joskowicz. I'm the general manager of the 110 street west side market location and the coo of the west side market. We have a unique business model which enables us to keep the stores stocked where other supermarkets can't. If someone doesn't have something, we have four or five, six other companies we can get it from, so our stores are well stocked. Our employees keep fighting through this, which they are. They face risks every day, all of us, risking our lives, and we do it proudly, and it's very important that we serve our community. The safety of our customers and our employees is my first priority. So we spent about already about $20,000 on personal protective equipment. We'll do everything and anything that's required to keep our employees safe. I'm more of a supervisor, I just make sure all the deliveries go out on time and make sure the delivers -- sometimes if they slow down, I step in and help with deliveries. These buildings have policies where you just leave the deliveries with the doormen so we don't get to interact with people that much. More in the store than anything. We want to give them everything so call them, ask them. We have alternative brands if they want that so we do interact with them a lot on the phone. When I get home, I take my clothes off right at the door, straight to the wash, head straight to the shower. I have a pregnant wife. She's almost due so I have to be like very careful around her. Not to bring anything home. That's really the biggest fear. This neighborhood, they rely on us. When they think of -- a lot of the people that live around here, whenever they think of west side market, they think we're always going to be there for them, provide service, provide, you know, anything of the sort to get them whatever they need. I advise on online orders. I'm glad I'm able to help elderly people. I also do phone orders over the phone, so it's really good for me as a human being to be able to help the elderly because a lot of people, they don't have time sometime. I live with my daughter and she work mere part time and when I get home it's basically what I hope everybody is doing, keep it safe, taking the clothes, go to the bathroom, put it in a bag, hand sanitizer, clean the house, try to do the best I can to keep her safe and keep everybody in the house safe. I just see myself as a person that is able to help others. Is that a hero? Maybe some people see it that way, I don't. I just see it as a person helping others. I think we all see them as heroes. Just three of the essential workers keeping life going for the rest of us through this coronavirus crisis. We thank those heroes at new York's west side market for their continued service.

