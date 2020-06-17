Transcript for How a trucker is helping fellow truckers stay safe on the road

From hospitals to transit worker there are thousands of people on the front lines who deserve our recognition and today we're highlighting a group of unsung heroes, truck drivers, who are risking their lives delivering essential supplies to ensure those store shelves remain stocked for all of us. Joining us now is one of those heroes, Tamara Brock. Helping truckers stay safe on the road. Thank you for being with us and for all that you do. Tell us about your cause and help you're helping your fellow truckers right now. Well, Amy, thank you so much for having me. The organization that I'm with is called the real women in trucking. We're actually a lot of female drivers and the T.E.A.R. Organization is caused truckers emergency assistance response responders. Tamara, talk about the big challenges for truckers right now being on the road in these times. A lot of things that happen when this pandemic first started, we were so busy jumping into trying to take care of a crisis, refilling the stores and making sure hospitals had their supplies and everyone had their protective equipment that we forgot about ourselves when we were delivering all of these things and we found that we didn't have the things we needed on the road to stay safe out here and protect ourselves. And how are you able the distribute that very important ppe equipment to all of those drivers on the road? Well, real women in trucking got together with some corporations, ddc, Uber freight, and what they did, they donated over 10,000 boxes for us to give out to the drivers but they didn't know how they were going to be able to do it. So we band together. They had gloves, masks in here. Sanitizers, disinfectant, and so we band together and we went to the truck stops and we went to the turnpike, and since we are over the road drivers ourselves we kind of got deliveries of them, went out to truck stops and different areas, like the rest areas and we also had the other women drivers put a lot of boxes in their trucks and they were giving them out across country, so we have been in Nevada all the way other to the Florida turnpike. That's amazing. Surge a herculean effort. Lot of people out there would like to help as well. How can they do it? They can do it by going to our Facebook, Instagram the real women in trucking, and the T.E.A.R. Organization, and this is just a small thing that we're doing, we have 10,000 boxes that we're giving out and we also are preparing for the second wave that's getting ready to happen, but we also need everybody else to help as well, because there are over 3 million drivers out there. So we really need everyone's support to step up and just help the people that are transporting all of these goods and supplies and medical equipment to make sure they stay safe as well. Yeah, we need you out there healthy and safe. For all of us. We want to just tell you, again, how grateful we are for all that you do for us and for your fellow truckers. Thanks for being with us. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.