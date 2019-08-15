Uber driver surprises fast-food worker with gifts

More
Lamiyah Jabbar shared a video of herself driving through Tim Hortons to deliver a new dress and gift card to an employee she had dropped off at work.
3:00 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber driver surprises fast-food worker with gifts
The but the surprise and I won't carry out like. I I can't. You know around somewhere. And we can't face. And you think it's like for Christmas and it's in the house he. And some others right. Like a Christmas. I thought what's the rest. Yeah. That is. Where answer is that people. But that's exactly what it does parents if he's us. Anything different than it from colony. And NB. Visa gift pack. If your house and you brawl when it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Lamiyah Jabbar shared a video of herself driving through Tim Hortons to deliver a new dress and gift card to an employee she had dropped off at work.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"64998266","title":"Uber driver surprises fast-food worker with gifts","url":"/Lifestyle/video/uber-driver-surprises-fast-food-worker-gifts-64998266"}