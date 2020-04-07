Transcript for Venerable Thubten Chodron talks keeping the faith

It's "Faith Friday" here at ABC. As we end the week and head into another important one, it's important to keep our faith and spirits high during this time of uncertainty. Joining us today is buddhist teacher the venerable thubten chodron, thank you so much for being here. How critical has faith been for us during these trying times? How important has faith been? Very important. Because I think faith helps us to have a realistic attitude and a beneficial attitude and not have our mind go all over concocting anxiety fantasies. Anxiety fantasies, that's an interesting way to put it. You talked about the mind there, what about heart and compassion during these times? Okay, well, in buddhism, the word for mind and heart is the of course what we mean in English by heart is quite important, it's what you feel, how you interact with people, what your motivation is. What are we able to learn, are there lessons we have gotten over the past, or should be taking away from the past several months. With everything going on with social inequality, racial justice. Also with the pandemic. What are the lessons you see us taking out of it? Well, I think one of the main ones is we have to take care of each other and that simply looking out for ourself and not caring about the other people in society is a dead-end road and we wind up more unhappy. So, it's really important to take care of other people, to respect other people, to look after their welfare because if we do, then we wind up living with happy people. If we only push our own agenda and ignore others we wind up living with a lot of unhappy. Are you encouraged by what you're seeing in that regard? Are we heading in a better direction or the wrong direction in terms of taking care of people? I don't like making general statements like that, I think it's an individual thing. Some people really take care to heart and others back away. I can't make a general statement. As we go into the weekend, give us all a little something we can take with us, holiday weekend, we're getting into the summer, a lot has been going on, so what would you like to give us as we go into the weekend here? Be safe. Be healthy. Take care of other people. Respect other people. The holiday is about freedom and Independence. But I think real freedom is not the external freedom to go here and there, wear a mask or not wear a mask, you know, the real freedom is inside of our heart when we're free from ignorance, anger, so when can overcome our selfishness and really open our heart to others that makes us free. Otherwise, if we don't have that kind of freedom, we may have a lot of external freedom to do all sorts of things or not do them. But that kind of freedom doesn't really make us happy. That's a good message to go into the weekend and certainly one thing we can all here and need to hear, the venerable thubten chodron. Thank you so much. You have a good weekend. Thank you for be us. You, too.

