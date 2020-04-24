Transcript for The view from the driver’s seat of a car service during the pandemic

I'm gonna stand by you We are back now with the special spotlight all this week on what we're calling the extraordinary essentials. The key workers keeping us all going in so many ways and today the view from the driver's seat of a car service. Alberto. Before covid happened you know you had the whole array of passengers. You would have, you know, professionals, attorneys, people at the world bank, you know, people at all these offices downtown. Now they're not coming to work, so it's narrowed down to more people doing the nitty-gritty work and keeping things going, the people at the grocery stores, the people, you know, going to warehouse, the people at the hospitals, all those kind of people are pretty much, you know, it's down to them. After every ride we have to disinfect the areas that the passenger may have touched so the next passenger like doesn't get contaminated. As a Lyft driver at first, you know, at my age and I'm on blood pressure medication and I have an irregular heartbeat, I was worried a little about my health but I needed the money so I did it anyway. I think if I had somebody and they had a persistent cough, I might ask them some questions and might decline that ride which for my own safety we'd be allowed to do. I haven't really seen a lot of fear from the people that drive with me about getting in a car or hesitation or angst. The alternatives they fear more, they don't want to go to the metro or the buses where there's even more people. Do you have any parents or grandparents that -- No. -- You're worried about? No, no, no. They are in good health right now. You know, I think this disease has brought people closer together. We all have -- this is all something we have in common so we talk a lot about how covid-19's affecting our lives. You know, what our fears are, what our hopes are. If you're not essential, stay home so wear masks, wear your gloves so, you know, you won't get nobody sick and you won't get sick. Amen to that. After this pandemic I'm hoping that we can all appreciate each other a bit more, be a little more kind to each other. I think this has brought us together. We're all in this together. There's nobody that's not affected by this. We want to thank David and his wise words as well as his passengers for sharing their experience with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.