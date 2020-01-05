Transcript for Viral videos of nurses celebrate recoveries, singing, and dancing during the pandemic

ain't no valley low enough Two nurses from new york-presbyterian hospital singing "Ain't no mountain high enough," the strength in the face of adversity on clear display in a bunch of viral videos where nurses are shown celebrating recoveries or singing and dancing to bring joy to patients and staff members. And that's exactly what we just saw there so guess what, those two nurses are joining us right now. We have from new york-presbyterian in queens, dawn Jones and Kim vilmer. Thank you both for being with us, ladies. Kim, tell us about your hospitalwide "Ain't no mountain high enough" tour. Tell us how it got started. First of all, thank you so much for having us. We recently converted our cafeteria into a medical surgical unit and during the opening we blessed it with a prayer and a song, and we came up with "Ain't no mountain high enough." Yeah, and, dawn, tell us why that song, why "Ain't no mountain high enough." So, the song talks about -- it's a love song between two people, and it's a love song now between us, so it's how we face our challenges, how we get through the day that there's nothing that can get in the way of us taking care of each other and nothing that can get in the way of us taking care of our patients. So powerful. You can really feel it and you can feel your joy when singing it. I want to ask how are you holding up? Kim, I'll start with you. Well, it's up and down. There are days when I feel defeated. There are days when I feel like, you know, the end is way too far. But we get the positive energy from one another and, you know, we -- our patients give us a lot of hope too. The strength we see in our patients are tremendous and they inspire us to keep going as well. Also, I find the staff caring for one another more than ever and it's such an honor to be able to serve them through music. Dawn, how about you? I echo Kim in that it's a roller coaster. Sometimes you're up. Sometimes you're down. Yesterday I came in, and I think I cried five times throughout the day. Today I'm smiling. Today I feel better. I feel ready to fight again. I feel ready to support my co-workers and just be there for them to get through the day. We are in awe of you. I just want to say that and have so much gratitude. I hope you feel that from all of us who are on the outside looking in at what you're doing. Do you have a message for nurses or essential workers who also might be having a hard time right now? What would you say to them if they're listening? I would say, thank you first off and remind them how brave they are. Reminding them to connect, that they're not alone and that they should continue to lean on each other to get through this and not to give up even when the dark days come, know that there's hope and know that the light is at the end of this And so we have to remember that this will end, and we will win together. We will win because of you and your efforts. Kim and dawn, thank you both for being with us today. Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for having us.

