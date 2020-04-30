Transcript for Volunteers across the country are cooking up meals and delivering groceries to famili

So many Americans struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic especially when it comes to feeding their families and end this crisis. Seek volunteers across the country are cooking up meals and delivering groceries to families in need. Joining us now Asia tenure saying national humanitarian aid director for united seeks thanks for being with us and in the middle of march we know that your group received an urgent request for New York city's office of emergency management for vegetarian meals tell us why your organization. Is uniquely qualified to help and that's. Well we've been working united six days. Military on the organization. Working cross that well. Ask you work in New York City or before either United Nations. We do a lot of projects we've done or that you disasters. Quote. And one thing there that we do certain matter in the ills and it's false he temples are loners who borrows and they serve meals it's very meals is well known in the community. Our political or he or in need a vegetarian meals. And all a sikh temples Google or let's set up for community kitchens. So in time or disasters it's it's ready to go basically it comes shelters. That is our main things it was normal. Sorry that as a navy can you tell us what you've been able to accomplish so far. Well sure. Besides films 30000 needles. So far. Across Wednesday. Almost thirteen million deals right now. Our New York alone 100000 votes. In Washington Steve buck if you thousand. And 25000 plus youth to go to hospitals. And rehab centres send in California alone. So to California by Clinton most meals. And all were 20000. EB. Equipment looked over to hospitals as well so there's a lot of work really long in many states where we have volunteers what is needed. Illinois New Jersey Texas west excuse it's and then Florida argued well those slow rollout. Won't yet it's remarkable overseeing all the images of up all of your volunteers throughout the country. Doing their part how are you keeping them safe. Oh well Palestinians. Social distancing. It's very very important. All of insect and everyone must work gloves you know remakes truth there's no need or nickel out you know. All bears face mask and face shields meals at its heels don't vote Bates it was well. It's very important to make sure our Walt here's our city when they go out this is his of I view gun salute at aster business once touted smoky unity. Where the enemy is. Not visible and it might be enough might be somebody beat our vote is great challenge actually this time. But thank god you know we're mad at him. Yet and he's going out there and despite. All of that which is remarkable what of the reactions like from the people who received these meals and services from your volunteers. 00. It's overwhelming lonely it's only thank you notes and letters. Don't let its recognition some hospitals it's it's. It's still months the words and it's I mean this is. The fuel belong here is when you get appreciate it basically. And yeah its there's lot of needy counties out there. And let me get this stuff delivered groceries delivered in you know are there at at people stuck words seniors stuck in apartments. They can't Glover the expanding numbers sic who poet the oh yeah it's tough love but you know. You gotta do you gotta do. Well we're certainly appreciative of all that you do Asia tender saying thank you and thank you to all of your volunteers who are there on the front lines each and every day. It's outlets are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.