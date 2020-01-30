Now Playing: 3-year-old wins hearts with adorable viral 'Dinosaurs in Love' ballad

Now Playing: Baby's mom rings bell after cancer recovery in touching video

Now Playing: How this teacher lost 130 pounds and changed her life

Now Playing: Mom gets degree to help son with autism and plans to help more kids

Now Playing: This teacher uses Kobe Bryant as classroom lesson

Now Playing: Chicharrones nachos and carnitas nachos you need for Super Bowl Sunday

Now Playing: Best bang-for-your-buck TVs

Now Playing: How an Instagram influencer is teaching parents about car seat safety

Now Playing: High school half court buzzer beater shot stuns

Now Playing: We can’t stop watching these nails change colors

Now Playing: Dip into these crispy Mediterranean nachos from Taste of Home

Now Playing: How Rev Run and Justine Simmons keep their marriage fresh

Now Playing: These nachos are game day goals thanks to a cheese fountain

Now Playing: Baby possum cuddles up in rescuer’s hand

Now Playing: High school student surprises teacher after getting into dream college

Now Playing: How to use baby talk the right way to get young kids talking

Now Playing: Student surprises teacher with his college acceptance news

Now Playing: Spice up your nachos with a recipe that doesn’t even use chips

Now Playing: This STEM teacher gets the surprise of a lifetime on ‘GMA’