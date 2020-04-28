How 1 New Yorker raised over $300,000 with new initiative

More
Frederick Joseph discusses his #RentRelief fundraiser to help those facing financial struggles.
4:29 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How 1 New Yorker raised over $300,000 with new initiative

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:29","description":"Frederick Joseph discusses his #RentRelief fundraiser to help those facing financial struggles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"70387677","title":"How 1 New Yorker raised over $300,000 with new initiative","url":"/Lifestyle/video/yorker-raised-300000-initiative-70387677"}