10,000 John Deere employees are latest US workers to strike in tightening economy

United Auto Workers union members in 14 locations went on strike against the farm and construction equipment maker over a contract dispute one week after 1,400 Kellogg's workers walked off the job.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live