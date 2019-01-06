Transcript for 12 killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

We were all just terrified. Chaos and carnage in Virginia Beach as police descend on a city government building after reports of an active shooter. We have a victim down. Shortly after 4:00 P.M. The suspect entered building two. He's a long-time employee of public utilities and he immediately began to fire upon all the victims. Reporter: The victims were inside the building that houses scores of government workers. Meghan Benton described the scene inside. You hear this on the news but you don't think it's going to happen to you. It's like this is not a drill. Get down. Call 9-1-1. That's when we just -- I called 9-1-1. And we all just ran in our office and closed the door. I was inside of my office. We heard shooting, building 10-a. Reporter: Police teams locked in on a potential suspect armed with a long gun and handgun shooting on multiple floors. Actively hearing gunshots. I'm going in. All units. He's on the second floor. Shooter is on the second floor. Detectives coming through. Shoots fired second floor. He's going up the steps. Reporter: The chief praising the quick thinking of his officers saying their actions prevented more fatalities. When the original call came out immediately four officers responded. They were able to locate the floor in which the suspect was committing his carnage. They immediately engaged with the suspect. And I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect. The alleged shooter, 40-year-old Dwayne karatic, but tonight the police chief choosing to focus on the victims. We know who the suspect is. We'll release his name once. We're going to mention his name once, and then he will be forever referred to as the Reporter: It's a site that's too familiar. Dozens of people fleeing from victims on stretchers. Mass shootings are continuing to increase. Mass shootings now get a lot more media coverage than in years' past, and sadly people who are thinking about mass shootings now see it demonstrated, and it actually can give them courage to then go try it themselves. Reporter: Virginia Beach is a popular summer tourist destination now reeling as the community searches for answers in the wake of yet another senseless attack. This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach. The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors. Reporter: So far there have been 150 mass shootings in the U.S. In 2019. Virginia Beach joining the growing list of communities forced to reckon with the unimaginable. I'll probably have a lot of trouble sleeping at night but yeah, just going home and hugging my family. I have an 11 month old baby at all I could think about his him and trying to make it home to him. Reporter: Three weeks ago students in Colorado on lock down when a student killed one and injured eight. And Riley Howell sacrificed his own life to save his classmates when he charged at a gunman who opened fire at a classroom. He was one of two left dead. All of us need to be aware that we could end up in one of these situations. I actually think that people need to sort of think in those realms without being paranoid or letting it consume their thinking. We mourn with our loved ones but sympathy doesn't fill that we must take care of these families. These horrific tragedies test our souls. Of course we'll have the very latest from Virginia Beach on good morning. For now we turn to a murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.