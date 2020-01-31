Transcript for How ‘1917’ filmmakers made WWI film look like a continuous shot

From the very beginning, I thought this movie should be told in real time. Every step of the journey, breathing every breath with these men. I'm going back Reporter: From director Sam Mendes. It dispatches two British soldiers on a do or die mission in World War I, capturing every breath, every step, every spine-tingling explosion. When you watch this film, you're not just watching it, you genuinely are experiencing it. Reporter: A war film like few in recent memory. The second are due to attack the line shortly after dawn tomorrow. Reporter: 1917 is waged at a time before nations fought with missiles or fighter jets. It was unlike any other film I've ever made and probably ever will make. Reporter: Its images depicting brutal combat from a hundred years ago as soldiers and horses came face-to-face with weaponry. You can get lost and thrilled by the story. Reporter: Its thrills, gunfire and perilous adventures made mesmerizing because it appears to consist of a continuous shot, an undertaking conjured up by the mind of Mendes. It seemed a natural thing to not have any cuts. That's how I prefer to describe it. A movie with no cuts in it, rather than a one-shot movie. You're experiencing every second passing in what is effectively a race against time. Reporter: A century-old conflict, captured using 21st century technology, cameras carried through muck and debris and mounted on techno cranes, cars and motorcycles. Moving in choreographed, chaotic symphony. I feel in some way it requires a different level of emotional investment. You feel like okay if I'm here with these guys I'm just going to have to live with them. So it seemed to me, to put audience in the shoes of the characters, they literally don't know who's telling them the truth. And what the reality is or what's around the next corner, because there's no way of finding out other than going there. Come on, I can't see, I can't see! Reporter: The heart of the film with solid performances from the two lead roles. A mine shaft. We have to jump! Reporter: Performed not by a-list actors but up and comers. It's not just about the first World War. It's about the human experience. Kind of what it is to be human. And I think the context of war is one in which humans are stretched physically and emotionally to their absolute limits. Reporter: With such long takes, the cast and crew rehearsed for months before filming. He's expected to get it right the boom operators, cameramen capturing this. If the timing is off by a hair it's unusable. I think Sam did a really good job of not making us feel that pressure. Everyone had pressure. The sound guys. They had their own choreographed dance going on. Reporter: But for "1917", Mendes was drawing on personal history told by his grandfather Alfred Mendes. It was me and my cousins pestering him, thinking we were going to hear stories of bravery and how he won his medals and it was going to be cool. Instead, he told us stories of absolute chaos. Reporter: World War I was supposed to be the war to end all wars. Engulfing dozens of countries and costing millions of lives. Film makers had to construct a world. We filled with thousands of people and built around the actors. Reporter: Camera operators waded through treacherous terrain all under the watchful eye of Roger deacons. Marking his fourth collaboration with Mendes. Every trench had to be measured the exact length, every orchard, every farmhouse, every town street had to be exactly the right length of the scene, because there was no way of cutting distance or jumping time. The Oscar goes to "Birdman." Reporter: Six years ago, the winner sustained the single shot illusion throughout. All you have to do is -- Reporter: Alejandro's an Oscar goal for its director. I hoped today might be a good day. Reporter: "1917" is showing it, too, could be a contender. Given the fact that it's an ambitious film, it's not a franchise. There's no existing ip, and it doesn't have two giant stars in the lead. So the fact that it's connected with audiences is incredibly moving. Reporter: Mendes took a first single-shot process in filming this sequence from "Sky fall." And again, in 2015's "Specter". Those were small tastes. Go, go, go! Reporter: With "1917", being the main course. So if not everything went according to plan, that was just fine. What kind of happy accidents happened that you kept baked in? There's a final run, if you've seen the trailer, it's in there, and he gets knocked off his feet, not once but twice. Neither of which were planned. Reporter: And for all the mesmerizing movements, what "1917" revels most in is the human moments. I always said to them, just remember it's not you slipping in the mud, it's your character slipping in the mud. It's not you, if you fumble over a line. It doesn't matter, unless you make a colossal error, I won't stop. Last man standing. Reporter: For "Nightline," Chris Connelly in Los Angeles. "1917" is in theaters now, and you can watch the oscars right here next Sunday.

