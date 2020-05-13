Transcript for 1st-gen college students see unclear path forward amid financial impact of COVID-19

I keep going so I can make it, so when I make it, I can help the family, but also my students can look up to me as a role model. Reporter: He is the oldest of four and son of west African immigrants. The college to be the first college graduate is immense. She wants me to go very far in life and for her, the only way I can do that is through education. Reporter: From a small bronx apartment, he was finishing his degree in advanced economics when his dad recently lost work. He started help pay family bills, working part time as a researcher from his bedside desk. I decided to at least, you know, help pay for the electricity and for the internet. Reporter: The extra financial strain during the pandemic hasn't shaken him from his goal, but it is making it that much harder. What I come, from what I have been through, what my parents have been through to make sure I have this opportunity, that alone is a mind-set that I have in me that no matter what happen, I shouldn't give up. Reporter: An estimated 400,000 students in this country will be first in their family to graduate college this year. Tonight, a look at five students fighting to stay on course, bearing their family's financial burdens and big hopes for a better future. I struggled for a couple months, going back and forth between committing to law school or deferring my acceptance. Reporter: Sophie Kim is reaching her goal at Rutgers university. A first generation Korean immigrant. The closure of her parents' nail salon is making her dream of law school seem almost irresponsible. My dad and I applied to several different grants and loan programs for their small we were looking at thousands of dollars of financial loans. Reporter: Now threatening years of progress for first-generation students. I really see being a first generation college kid a gateway, a door. It's true. Reporter: High school senior OMAR in Austin, Texas just got accepted to the university of Richmond. He had to start working full time at Walmart last month after his mother lost her housecleaning job of 20 years. Just trying to keep everyone afloat, and it's been tough. Reporter: At a small desk in his bedroom he pays the family bills and tries to keep from falling behind with homework. I just got done paying for the apartment bill. Which rang up to $1,018.48. Reporter: The walk to work past piles of trash and graffiti, a reminder, he says, of why he's chasing that college dream. Definitely don't want my future family or my older brother or little brother's family growing up around this kind of environment. Reporter: That dream facing major disruption says Morgan state university janai yeah, she's struggling to finish her first year. Do you feel like you got this? I'm the first one that goes to college. It's not like I had someone to ask questions about like how to do this, how to do that, it's like figuring everything out on your own, but then everything switched to online. Reporter: She's wonder being whether it's still work it. Now I have to figure out how to put it all together. Like class work plus work. We're in a situation where a lot of first generation and low-income students are very fragile. Let's be real, we have students today that are learning in bathrooms, closets. There is not enough space in their homes. Reporter: Many are persisting, showing passion to give back to family and community as the nation fights back from the pandemic. It's like paying it forward and paying it back to my parents. Reporter: OMAR charging ahead to his freshman year. It's a matter to expand my social better, I'll be able to help my mom and my father. Reporter: Theirs is a drive do escape a minimum wage existence to a better life. Even though it's going to and long time from now, I know it will be worth it. Their children, their grandchildren will have a better shot at the things that we all dream about. Economic mobility, security, access to health care. Access to civic participation. All these things go up if you have more and more education. So that college degree and first generation moment is a huge moment. I personally don't sigh this as a big downfall but a huge challenge. Reporter: He will be the first in his family of seven to get a college diploma. I've always been the child that was succeeding in school and stuff, so my parents expected me to make something of myself. Reporter: Did you ever imagine you'd be finishing up your dream at home? It was overwhelming at first. It took a long time to cope with things. Reporter: His disappointment postponement. Now looking at the job hunt in a pandemic as one more test to pass. Everything happens for a reason. You can't just sit around and be I try to keep it alive. Our thanks to Devon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.