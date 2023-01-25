2 California communities reeling after back-to-back mass shootings

Less than 48 hours after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park, a gunman shot and killed seven people in Half Moon Bay in what police are calling an act of “workplace violence.”

January 25, 2023

