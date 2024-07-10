6-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier discusses his latest tour

Singer and songwriter Jacob Collier reflects on his career and discusses his long-awaited new album, "Djesse Vol. 4."

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live