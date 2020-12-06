Transcript for ABC News analysis finds stark racial disparity in police arrests nationwide

Just the remembrance of everything that happened here, it's not sk I like to think about often. Reporter: On this busy suburban road, he remembers a moment he'd rather forget. In the back seat. I need you to step out of the car with your hands up. Reporter: Nearly two years ago, he was ride being in the back seat of his white grandmother's car when they were pulled over by police, and he was ordered out of the car. That was one of probably the most difficult moments of my life. Because I wanted to act out like why are you doing this to my grandma. That's your grandson? Stop, get down on your knees. On your knees. Put your hands up. Doesn't move. Do you understand? Reporter: Guns drawn, he was handcuffed, detained and forced in the back seat of a squad car. The police in this Milwaukee suburb said they were looking for a carjacking suspect. At that point I thought I was going to go to jail for nothing. Reporter: When the police officers are tweeting you that way, there's a feeling of frustration and disrespect, did you feel that? I've felt that before. Yes, I feel if I was white it would have been completely different. Being a black, six-foot man in America I'm a threat. Reporter: The trauma from that moment haunts him like many other African-Americans. I feel like I was being hunted in a sense. Like somebody, I felt like they were out hunting me. Why are you trying to choke his neck? Reporter: In Tulsa, this encounter, caught on tape of white officers stopping black teens for jaywalking on a seemingly quiet suburban road with no sidewalks. It's now sparked an intrnl investigation into whether the tactics were too aggressive. In the wake of George Floyd's death, videos like these laying bare the brutality many have faced at the hands of police, sometimes in the most routine of encounters, the nation where black Americans are far more likely to be arrested than white Americans. The ABC investigation in partnership with our own stations looking at reports to the FBI revealing startling statistics. In 800 jurisdictions, black people were arrested at a rate five times higher than white people in 2018. When accounting for the racial makeup of the cities and the counties those police serve. In 250 localities, blacks were ten times more likely to be arrested than white counter parts. If you are telling me people are ten times more likely to be arrested being black than white in these jurisdictions, I'm telling you there's no way you know whence the system. Education, housing, wealth equivalent or police. In reality, it's for sure some portion of all of those. What part of that do you want to lay at the feet of police? See, police outcomes are a really important indicator of what's wrong in society. Because every arrest is a social failure. Reporter: With the death of Mr. Floyd across America the specter of racial bias looms. In this area, black people are 5% of the population but account for 60% of the arrests. Are you surprised it's that prevalent, that people are targeted that enough by police? ? . I am, but I'm not. Because my father was put in handcuffs when I was in an early Reporter: An experience no father should have in common with his son. It literally feels like my freedom isn't here, like I'm just a prisoner. I feel like you have no say, you have no nothing. Reporter: He was released without being charged. He and his family have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the police department. The police department told ABC news they cannot comment while the case is pending. The police captain Williams navigates the tension between those who are black and those who wear blue every day. I thought about the institution of policing itself. And the fact that it originated from slave catchers. And really, as a police officer, what are we doing? We're catching people, and we're institutionalizing them. This is my own neighborhood. Reporter: My colleague, juju Chang first met her back in 2017. Two years earlier, one of her colleagues had been convicted of fraud. But during his appeal, investigators stumbled upon racist and sexist texts between hem and other cops. Shockingly they singled out one other officer, then sergeant Williams. I was someone's black nb. It horrified me. Reporter: The texts referred to black people as savages and the department of justice had been assessing the San Francisco police department in an October of 2016 it strongly recommended nearly 300 institutional changes. Today, Williams is still on the force. Captain of the school resource officers. She knows change happens slowly. Well, in respect to the officers that are upon for many of the things that have happened to me, there are a few that have still remained behind. Reporter: The San Francisco police department told ABC news they've met 61 of the doj reforms and over 150 more are in progress, including cutting use of force in half and lowering the number of officer-involved shootings, but according to data reviewed from 2018, though African-Americans make up just 5% of the population here, they account for over 37% of the arrests and are six times more likely to be arrested than a white person. Hearing the statistics as to the percentage of black people who are arrested, it's alarming. The pandemic of racism goes far beyond the police department. This is a universal problem. Reporter: In her city, mayor London breed announced she would divert funds from the police department to the black community. In Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, African-Americans make up just 19% of the total population but account for a whopping 63% of arrests. Police chiefs there faced with the possibility his department could be disbanded revealing they will no longer negotiate their contract with the police union and implementing real time technology. Called to defund the police was a radical idea, now a national rallying cry. It doesn't just mean one thing to everybody. On one extreme are people who literally mean abolition. No more police. Mostly what I hear is thinking about as right sizing the police. We want to get back to the police the resources they need, so there's less violence. That mental health goes through hospitals instead of badges and guns. Reporter: There was a hearing yesterday on police practices and accountability. What we are seeing on the streets of the United States is a past-due notice for the unpaid debts of black people for 400-plus years. Reporter: Where emotional testimony was heard from George Floyd's brother. I just wish, I wish I could get him back. He didn't deserve to die over $20. I'm asking you, is that what a black man is worth? $20? Reporter: For captain Williams, Floyd's death and murder she calls it, weighs heavily on her. I felt, even though it want my knee that was on Mr. Floyd's neck, I still felt a sense of some responsibility. This momentum was long overdue. It's been 400 years since slavery. Reporter: Through slavery, Jim crow, segregation, progress made but so much pain endures. In the '60s, they declared "I am a man." Now, "Black lives matter." Both unwavering in their call for justice. This is like a dream come true. All 50 states are protesting,

