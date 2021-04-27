New ABC series ‘Women of the Movement’ shines a light on the mother of Emmett Till

The six-part series highlights the role of Mamie Till-Mobley, a mother who turned her grief into a force for change, after her son was brutally murdered by two white men in 1955.

