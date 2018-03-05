Transcript for Adam Rippon on skipping the White House visit

I know people that went to the White House but I don't think less of them because going to the White House is an incredible experience course it's a different administration and everything but. It's a cool experience in if they want to take. Advantage of go for it. Of the evening I learned that president Ford team. I got to meet Barack Obama and Michelle minutes just about having me on a written in the country angle and the White House. This is different because this isn't politics aside. This is and human decency first it no matter if it's a Democrat or Republican in office. The Olympics are about the country coming together we've in -- with so many athletes. Not going to the White House and it's just a simple act but I think that. It's important. That if we see in administrations that discriminates against trans members in the military or our own. Muslim American citizens that we need to speak out. Because at one point or another like it's great that we can be having this interview right now as to out man. But there was a time not too long ago where this would be like to weird.

