Transcript for Advocates say COVID-19 has made life riskier for domestic violence victims

I just felt like, there's a reason -- I know it sounds so corny, but there's a reason that I'm alive. It was by the grace of goodness that I am -- I call it the grace of goddess, that I am here today. Reporter: Grateful to be alive today, but Ruth Glenn remembers the abuse of decades ago like it was yesterday. I was shot twice in the head. When I fell out of the car, he realized I wasn't dead yet somehow. That's when the other bullet hit me in the arm. Reporter: Ruth wants you to hear her story, not because she fears for herself. She's afraid for the others who are suffering in silence in the pandemic. What ways, all these years later, continue to inspire you? Survivors' voices are important to making sure we have a national reckoning and awakening around domestic violence, understanding it's a public health crisis, making sure that survivors' voices are center to this. Reporter: Ruth is now an activist and CEO of the national coalition against domestic violence. She says today's quarantine intensifies the danger. As a victim, you feel totally trapped. Then when you're trapped in a home with somebody who now has another tool and another means of control, it can be very, very frightening. And then on the outside of the other door metaphorically is this pandemic. Even if I had made up my mind now that it's no longer safe for me to be in this situation, now what do I do? Reporter: When lockdowns began last March and victims were stuck at home with their abusers, unable to safely reach out, calls to the national domestic violence hotline decreased by 6% compared to the year before. But as shelter-in-place orders lifted, contacts in April increased 15% from the previous year. Hotlines turned into lifelines. We hear from people dealing with the pandemic and the covid-19 virus as part of their abuse. Reporter: Rosemary runs the team that answers calls to the national domestic violence hotline. She says they receive more than 21,000 calls that referenced I heard from a survivor that was dealing with their partner who had contracted covid-19 and who didn't tell them about it. As someone who's been on the other end of that phone call, what's it like to hear the emotion in a survivor's voice? Terrifying. It's terrifying. A lot of times you wish that you had a magic wand to make it but oftentimes you're just the one that is going to be there with them in that moment when they reached out, and you're hearing them, and you're understanding. Reporter: Leaving a violent relationship can be fraught with danger. Abusers can be emotionally manipulative. It's constantly being off kilter. The first sense of abuse was pretty physical and pretty bad. I went for many, many more years before understanding what domestic violence is and what was happening to me. Reporter: After 15 years of escalating physical and emotional abuse, Ruth thought she'd found her way out. So it wasn't until six months or so after I left that he attempted to kidnap me, then I got a protection order. He called me immediately and said, a protection order does not stop a bullet. Reporter: A cold-blooded threat that led to that fateful moment. And I left the apartment, he followed me. I couldn't outrun him in my car. And so he backed his car up to me, got out of his car, shot me twice. I fell out of the car, he came back around and shot me again. I actually did think I was going to die. How did he end his reign of terror? My son and I then had to be in hiding for about four months. And I remember telling law enforcement, I said, you're going to have to find him, because if you don't sneak up on him, he's going to kill himself. And he did ultimately kill himself. Which was in itself tragic. Reporter: Situations like Ruth's made even more challenging and tragic in the midst of this pandemic. Katie ray Jones, CEO of the national domestic violence hotline, says covid is adding a crisis on top of a crisis. Any time in our country where there's been a natural disaster or even during the recession, victims of domestic violence reported that the abuse in their home increased, not only in frequency, but also in severity. Reporter: The pandemic recession has been deemed the she-cession, American women losing more than 5 million jobs in 2020, creating for many greater financial dependance. So we've heard stories when stimulus checks were issued, the victim survivor didn't have access to those funds or the abusive partner took those from the victim. We've also heard stories of survivors who lost their job and returned to the partner who used violence because they didn't have anywhere else to go. Reporter: Ruth says it's not only the survivors they're hearing from that she'd worried about, it's those they're not hearing from. What would you say to somebody who's in the vehicle thick of it right now and feeling trap? The first thing I would say is, I'd encourage you to feel it's not healthy, and that's okay. I'd encourage you to assess your own safety. We tell victims and survivors they should just leave and I would say to you, let's be careful about that. The best assessor of their own safety is the victim and survivor. Once you do feel it's safe to leave, there are resources out there for you, you can get help. If you or someone you know is in danger, just know there are hotlines out there ready to help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.