Transcript for Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across one of world's most active volcanoes

and rescued his nose. Puffs have more lotion and soothing softness to relieve. A nose in need deserves Puffs indeed. The good news? Our protection lasts all day. The bad news? So will this recital. Depend fit-flex Underwear offers Your Best Comfort and Protection Guaranteed. Because, perfect or not, life's better when you're in it. Be there with Depend. When the Murray's go to work... ...Michelangelo goes to work, too. Good thing they use new Gain Ultra Flings with two times the Oxi Boost, and Febreze. Fresh again... Gain. Seriously good scent. So, you bought those "Good enough" paper towels? Not such a bargain. There's Only One Quicker Picker Upper. Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper. In? ? We've seen high wire walker NIK Wallenda cross over the grand canyon, niagara falls, tonight, risking it all, will reeve was there. Wow, that is amazing. Reporter: Tonight, in his most daring feat yet, dare devil NIK Wallenda traversing a 1800-foot wire across the messiah volcano in Nicaragua. The lava reaching 2200 degrees fahrenheit below.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.