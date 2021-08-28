Transcript for Afghanistan crisis, time running out for US military leave deadline

Tonight the U.S. Military launching an unmanned air strike against an islamic state planner in Afghanistan. U.S. Central command confirmed the strike killed one individual and they know of no civilian casualties. The individual kills in the drone strike was involved in possibly planning additional attacks but the officials say there's nothing linking him to yesterday's suicide bomber at the kabul airport. Now names and faces and stories of the 13 service members lost in the line of duty helping to evacuate Americans and their Afghan allies. He knew he'd be there his whole life. 20-year-old krz Ryan Mccullough wanted nothing more but to serve his country. He had a immense love for country very patriotic. This morning they got the news no military family wants to receive. Riley was one of the 13 U.S. Service members tragically killed in the kabul airport attack yesterday. I'd like his legacy to be who he was, he was a hero. This is who he was. This is how he was. And -- and -- now the kid is left. In less than a month Riley was to become a father himself. He would have been a great father. He was ready. He was happy. Tonight we're learning more about some of Riley's fellow servicemen who were also killed in the isis-k attack. Navy medic from Ohio and marine and hunter Lopez of California. David Lee of Texas. And Jared Schmidt of Missouri and Ryan from Tennessee. Cording to W.H.O. Regional headquarters at least 170 Afghans also lost their lives. Initial reports said there were two bombings but the Pentagon believe it was one explosion from one suicide bomber in abbey gate. We do not believe there was a second explosion at or near the baron hotel. American and allied forces remain on high alert for another possible attack. This morning the president and national security team met. This morning they advised the president and vice president that another terror attack in kabul is likely. Our troops are still in danger. My colleague Stephanie pressed Jen psaki about safety measures, given the threat. Can you say the protocols on the ground have changed to enable these evacuations.- Certainly. They adjust and make adjustments on the ground. They're being very quiet for obvious security reasons, you don't want to tip-off the Taliban or isis-k as to what you changed. It's going to be a very dangerous job when you have to pat down everybody who comes through the gate. Satellite images from today show significant crowds still gathering at the airport, desperate to make it out before the August 31st deadline. What do you think it says about the level of desperation there? It's -- it's -- it's sad. I mean, it says something about the level of desperation but also says something about just how haphazard this exit was that this is what we have for these people? This is what we're doing? We're having a mob auction at the gate of people just screaming at you to look at their documents and hopefully they get the right one. Jericho Denman former army ranger has been working in kabul long side other retired special forces to get Afghan operatives and families out of the country and has personally helped nearly 200 people escape. For that many people that I or anyone pulled out there's probably five times that many I just couldn't get to. Describe the sort of conditions that the American military men and women there are facing. They've never been trained for this. It's not it's not what they do. They're trained to do infantry tactics. And they're out there as basically department of state official/riot control/humanitarian aid workers, there wasn't enough. Every decision they make, hey, you don't have the right stage in your Visa process, you have to leave. Well, you just sentenced that family to who knows what. He said scenes like these from the last several days of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee standing in knee-deep waste water. They're the absolute worse conditions I've seen soldiers, Marines or anyone face in a combat environment. So far 109,000 people have been safely evacuated from Afghanistan of but U.S. State department said still 500 U.S. Citizens they're working to evacuate. It's a really dicey situation, getting closer to 31st there's a lot of room for bad things to highway patrol. State department bad things to happen. State department declined to say how many estimated to be left in Afghanistan. A former interpreter for U.S. Marine Corps is one of the lucky ones who got out. A of a harrowing escape at the airport past Taliban checkpoints. Zack and his family are now safe in an American army base in Qatar we've been following his story for two weeks as his friend and former colleague Thomas Schumacher worked feverishly to help him The two in 2010 when Zack then 19 was acting as major Shoeman's interpreter. There's amygdala bushes . There's ambushes and casualties, you name it, Zack was there. When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban both men felt a renewed sense of urgency, Zack feared the Taliban would kill him know the work he did for American troops. The Taliban knows the numbers. They say you're an infidel because you worked for the Americans, you have to be killed. It's a tough situation. Zack was trapped without assurances for the country he fought alongside and risked his life for. It's a dangerous situation out here in kabul. I don't anticipate the security situation getting better in the morning. I anticipate it getting worse. A world away, on a quiet street in Rhode Island major Shoeman commanded his base from his home. I have two points of contact at the abbey gate. By Wednesday of last week after a couple failed attempts, seemingly a miracle, major Shoeman tracked down a American soldier at the airport willing to find Zack's family and bring them past the check points and he major messaged Zack to put his son on his shoulders as a signal. . This little boy, just five years old, his key to safety. 40 minutes later a response from Shoeman's contact, got him. Zack his wife and four young kids finally secured precious seats on a plane What was it like to finally get your family on that plane? It was like really, really not good. Because we left our family. We miss my country. I miss my country. I miss it. We lost everything. , You know, we lost everything. Zack and his family have sacrificed so much for the American cause, but today he says he's thankful to the Americans who sacrificed so much for him. Now Zack and his family are waiting to finally secure their special immigrant Visas so they can come to the United States. What's the first thing you will say to major Shoeman when you see him. First thing -- I will hug him and tell him, my boss, I love you. It's a friendship forged in service and sacrifice. Tonight major Shoeman is reflecting on all those still sacrificing, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in yesterday's attack. They were always faithful. They demonstrated that there is no better friend or worst enemy than the United States marine. We must remember them. We must honor them. And we must never forget them. And we'll of course have continuing coverage on the crisis in Afghanistan.

