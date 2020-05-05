Transcript for Airline employees still clocking in on COVID-19 frontlines: Part 2

distancing in close quarters. My name is Micah. I'm a flight attendant for delta airlines. Reporter: For Micah Kennedy, who recently celebrated his one-year anniversary flying. I'm ready to get to work. First things first, got to look the part. Reporter: His typical routine amid the covid-19 crisis has been turned upside down. I've laid out my too go bag and everything else I need. My watch, badge, I.D. That's all normal. But these days I also bring a bag of wipes in case I need to wipe down any surfaces. And face masks. Also here I have plenty of hand sanitizer as well as gloves. Reporter: While Maka is still clocking in the flight attendants union tells us 40 now employees are currently on a voluntary furlough. Over the past few weeks over 500 flight taendants have tested positive for coronavirus. Seven have died. We just went through security. Got my crew behind me here. And there's hardly anyone in the Reporter: Even though thousands of flights have been canceled since the beginning of the pandemic, flight attendants must be on board any plane that does take off. Down we go. Reporter: Service on board has been cut short. The only thing we give out are these baggies. And in there we have Cheez-its, Bischoff cookies, hand sanitizer. A single point of contact we hand out to them wearing our gloves and masks. From here in dulles getting ready to get on my plane to Denver. Reporter: United airlines flight attendant Nick Engen is also work in the not so friendly skies. Just handing out cans. No more cups or ice. We have sodas for everybody. Service is a little different now, but it's helping us protect our customers better. Reporter: On the covid-19 front lines trying to keep their passengers who are choosing to fly safe. To dig a little deeper into the current plight of flight attendants earlier today I spoke with Sara Nelson, international president of the association of flight attendants. Ms. Nelson, thank you so much for joining us. You represent the flight attendants union. With so many flights canceled over the last two months give us a sense how flight attendants are making ends meet. This is very difficult because just like every other industry in America the airline industry has been working off high productivity and what that really means is people count on overtime hours to make their ends meet. So those hours are completely gone and the airlines have been burning cash so fast. They've been asking for people to take voluntary leaves. And we are protected through the cares act but only to a very minimum standard. So this is a very stressful time. A lot of financial concerns. And there seems to be no end in sight at this point. Reporter: The flight attendants are on the front lines interacting with passengers constantly while doing their job. Are they getting enough protection, do you think, and what could the airlines do better to protect them more? We wrote a letter to D.O.T. And HHS about ten days ago asking the agencies to take the lead from the government and set a minimum standard for safety. We have been asking for proper ppe for flight attendants because we serve as aviation's first responders. So ideally we would have n95 masks, gloves, gowns, face shields should we ab tending to anyone who actually becomes sick. But the airlines stepped up over the past week, and now the vast majority of airlines across the industry are requiring that anyone who's traveling wear a mask. They're also putting in place social distancing policies and work on the deep cleaning that's necessary to keep people safe. We know it's really important that not only do we keep our members safe and make sure their lives are protected but also that we give confidence to the traveling public, that aviation can be safe again. So we've got to put these measures in place both for our lives and also for our economic security. I know you're asking Americans to suspend all their leisure flights. Do you think it's realistic that the public will do that, will listen? That's in the context of our letter about making sure that we have safety provisions in place so that aviation is not extending the spread of the virus and in fact we're helping to stop spread it. So as we put these provisions in place and get the variety contained, then we should be able to encourage people to come back and fly. And it's all connected. So we are not saying in absentia of these other things that leisure travel should stop. What we're saying is aviation is critical to continue essential service to all of our communities. And it is critical that we have safety measures in place so the public can regain confidence in buying tickets. Both of those things have to go hand in hand. Ms. Nelson, final question if I may. I can't help but notice the picture over your shoulder. If I may ask, who's that? That's a friend of mine, Paul fishcorn is his name. He was a long-time flight attendant and union representative. And he also was the first flight attendant to die due to complications with the and he stays here because I'll always remember him and I miss him dearly but also because he's a real inspiration for our fight for a world so we can be a part of saving lives and we can be a part of saving our industry. And I can't they've a better inspiration for right now and all we have to do to keep people safe and to also return our economy to a space where we can all live freely. Clearly, you and your colleagues know the high cost of this pandemic. 