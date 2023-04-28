'Almond mom' trend sparks conversations about diet culture

Impact x Nightline takes a look at the almond mom viral videos spoofing diet culture and parents obsessed with their child's nutrition and the serious conversation they're sparking about body image.

April 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live