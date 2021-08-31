Transcript for Last American troops leave Afghanistan

Just hours ago the last American troops left Afghanistan as the first round of troops found it nearly 20 years ago, with the Taliban in charge. 2,461 Americans died in America's longest war. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, who's covered the war since the beginning, is in Doha. Reporter: At 3:29 eastern time, which was 11:59 P.M. On the 30th of August, the last American troops, the last American planes left Hamid Karzai international airport and America's longest war came to an end. Almost 20 years since it began on October the 7th, 2001. General Mckenzie, general frank Mckenzie spoke from the heart about how difficult this has been for him, the loss of life of 13 American servicemen and women and also of course a much greater loss of life for our Afghan allies, many of the people who were gathered outside the Gates. The Taliban taking over the airport. The sound of gunfire echoing around the city as they celebrated, saying Afghanistan now has its Independence. But that's not how many Afghans will feel tonight. They will feel abandoned, alone, and afraid. Our thanks to Ian.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.