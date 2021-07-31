Amid surge in gun incidents across US, heartbreaking stories of domestic violence

More than half of women killed by guns are killed by family members or intimate partners. Telina Huffman was one of these women. Her death was just one of the hundreds during a recent week.
10:23 | 07/31/21

