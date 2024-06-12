Andrew McCarthy reunites with the 'Brat Pack'

Actor and director Andrew McCarthy discusses his new Hulu documentary, "Brats," about the group of young actors who helped shape a generation

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live