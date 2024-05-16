Andrew Tate, self-proclaimed misogynist facing legal charges in Romania

Andrew Tate, known for his extravagant displays of wealth and controversial views, is facing three separate cases in Romania and the U.K. on allegations of sexual abuse.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live