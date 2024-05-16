Angie Harmon speaks out for first time since Instacart driver killed her dog

Actress Angie Harmon is speaking out for the first time since a delivery driver for Instacart shot and killed their family dog, a four-year-old beagle mix named Oliver.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live