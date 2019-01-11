Transcript for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton on reuniting for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

My name is Sarah Connor. I hunt terminators. It's fantastic. It just gets richer every single time. Reporter: She's the action movie pioneer, whose Sarah Connor blazed trails and bullets through the first two terminator movies. Now 28 years later. A 63-year-old Linda Hamilton is ripped and ready. I'll be back. Reporter: For "Terminator, dark faith." I really enjoyed this one. It's kind of wonderful to reprise, but reprise from a big gap, you know, and to be able to bring back so much more that has just happened as a function of age and experience. Reporter: Fittingly enough, Sarah Connor gets the no-nonsense introduction she deserves. We rehearsed the crap out of it. Because it's really the first impression, isn't it? So we worked those weapons so that I would be smooth. I mean, just every minute You even get the great line as you leave, how about that? She took your line, Arnold. I'll be back. You will have to pay dearly for that one. Reporter: They're both back. For "Terminator dark fate." So it's been a minute, so to catch you up. I Arnold schwarzenegger. Do solemnly swear. Reporter: Long before he was elected governor of California, before she starred in "Beauty and the beast." Her name is Kathryn. Reporter: Before he helmed titanic and became Oscar's king of the world, yes, 35 years ago. 1984's "The terminator" and state-of-the-art sci-fi vaulted James Cameron onto the movie industry a-list. I'll be back. Reporter: That catch phrase and his implacable terminator lifted him out of the conan films and made him a bankable movie star for the next decade. It kind of made my career, because really, it launched my action career, I would say. After that all this stuff started happening. And I cannot take any credit that I've created anything. People say wow, you're such a self-made man. I would say no. Reporter: But the terminator's hero was Linda Hamilton. Somehow staying alive to save all human kind from future annihilation. The fact that I was wearing that hair shocks me that she ever became neighbor. If you look at her and go ooh. Hasta la vista, baby. Reporter: For the huge hit, "Judgment day" in 1991. For Sarah Connor, waitress to warrior, her muscled up physique which she still remembers revealing to Arnold. I was like, Arnold, look what I did, I ripped my shirt off. I had a running bra on. I was always working out. And I was like, Arnold, look what I did! And Cameron says why are you staring at her? Do youee how ripped she is? I see veins popping out of her biceps. Reporter: Sequels did not feature Hamilton or Cameron who were married. Cameron imagined terminator dark fate as a t-2 descendant. I was stunned that Cameron was interested in doing it again. I was thinking maybe bring Linda back. That would be fantastic. I wanted it to compare to the first two films that were James Cameron's. Didn't want to do anything that was less than that, to bring it back in as strong a way as possible. It's not pretty. Not pretty at all. She's not much of a fan of human kind, either. So she's a woman alone. It was really great to have her back on this project. We're book ends. We fit together just like that. Or that. Reporter: Now 72, schwarzenegger reportedly began shooting the movie just three months after open heart surgery. As new characters for Mckinzie Davis and Gabriel Luna, Hamilton looks back with satisfaction on her return. I never felt so encompassed with love and creativity ever as an actor. My affection for Arnold and just my ladies were a revelation. There was a lot of hugging. I know it sounds so girly, but boy, that's what kept us alive. Arnold, we don't want to ruin your image, but Tim told us that you cried after you saw the movie. I don't know. It just creeped up on me. I didn't think I would ever walk away with tears running down my eyes. Reporter: Meanwhile, as she comes to the aid of Natalia Reyes, fans long-invested in Sarah Connor cheer. To be able to bring that to the screen and to call on it and then still have to be a bad-ass. It's fantastic. I am pleased that women are getting to stand up and be counted and be strong and strong and feminine, you know. We don't have to look like men to be strong. And, you know, it's all, all going according to plan. Reporter: For "Nightline," Chris Connelly in Beverly hills. And the latest terminator movie hits the screens tomorrow.

