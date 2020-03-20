Asians grappling with discrimination amid coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

More
President Trump and other world leaders' repeated use of phrases "Wuhan flu" and "China virus" have helped perpetuate xenophobic and racist attacks against Asians.
4:12 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asians grappling with discrimination amid coronavirus pandemic: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:12","description":"President Trump and other world leaders' repeated use of phrases \"Wuhan flu\" and \"China virus\" have helped perpetuate xenophobic and racist attacks against Asians. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69704062","title":"Asians grappling with discrimination amid coronavirus pandemic: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/asians-grappling-discrimination-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-part-69704062"}