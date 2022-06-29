Atatiana Jefferson's family awaits justice nearly 3 years after fatal police shooting

Byron Pitts speaks with the family of Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed by an officer in her Texas home while playing video games with her nephew. Her family fights to keep her legacy alive.

