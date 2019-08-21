A family created "the frog" to help get their little boy moving; the child was born paralyzed from the chest down with spina bifida and spinal cord atrophy.

A new cutting-edge medicine is helping change the life of babies with in-utero surgery undergone while they are still in the womb.

Girl with spina bifida chases her dreams by running in her first track race

Aubrey Garcia, a 7-year-old girl with spina bfidia, is running straight into people's hearts after completing her first track race.