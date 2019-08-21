Athlete living with spina bifida talks overcoming debilitating effects of surgery

More
Misty Diaz, who was born with a severe form of spina bifida, tells ABC's Maggie Rulli how she hasn't let her birth defect stop her from defying the odds and living an active lifestyle.
1:17 | 08/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Athlete living with spina bifida talks overcoming debilitating effects of surgery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Misty Diaz, who was born with a severe form of spina bifida, tells ABC's Maggie Rulli how she hasn't let her birth defect stop her from defying the odds and living an active lifestyle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"65110708","title":"Athlete living with spina bifida talks overcoming debilitating effects of surgery","url":"/Nightline/video/athlete-living-spina-bifida-talks-overcoming-debilitating-effects-65110708"}