Transcript for Athletes risk life and limb for glory at Red Bull cliff diving World Series

From a small platform almost 90 feet in the air, reann is about to do what for many of us is the unfathomable. Reann is cliff diving's golden girl, a two-time champion dominating a sport all about pushing harder and higher. When you're standing up there, it's, you know, it's too high and too dangerous to disrespect the height. And I think fear is a really good thing. Reporter: This is the red bull cliff diving world series, seven venues, 16 athletes, all risking life and limb for that perfect ten. Now the series is back, celebrating 11 years of jaw-dropping action, and now a brand-new stop in Beirut, Lebanon. You want to walk away with that amazing feeling of standing on top of the podium. Reporter: For last year's competition we headed to the azores. A chain of volcanic islands 1,000 miles west of mainland Portugal where green hills give way to jagged cliffs. We just got to the island. We are driving to the marina where we will catch a boat to the smaller island. The weather is not great. Windy, rainy, unclear if the divers will be able to go off today, but we will be there if they do. Look at this. This is the island in the middle of nowhere. It's a rock in the middle of the ocean. That's where these divers will be jumping off of. It is incredibly dramatic. At first glimpse, showing us how high these cliffs really are. Reannen and her competition will dive from 90 feet in the air, three times the height of the highest olympic dive. They hit the water at 53 miles per hour. It's been a whirlwind over two years for me, walked in as a wildcard my first season and walked out as the world champion. Reporter: Known to friends as ree, she has been diving since she was 9. I was a trampolinist. So the transition was quite easy. It took a while to get used to the height and the fear that you're flooded with when you stand on the end of the platform. Reporter: What do you feel in the way of fear or doubt before, during and after the dive? Definitely, for me the worst part is the lead up to the dive. It's the hour before the dive. You're thinking about it constantly, you wake up and think I have to dive in 20 minutes. Reporter: The American knows it well. He's coming back from an injury that almost killed his career. After last year's sixth place finish, the azores is David's proving ground. It's an incredible location, but environmentally, it's probably one of the toughest we have. Reporter: Unpredictable elements and crashing waves make this stop tricky and potentially dangerous. Here athletes dive straight into the roaring ocean, a safety team waiting in the water in case anything goes wrong. What are they doing to make sure you're safe once you hit the water? The first responders, you know, they're right there in the water with you if something does happen, because it is common for a knockout, you know, you take a blow at 80 kilometers an hour to your chin and they're there to catch you, basically. You have an injury, you can't swim out of the water, they're they are to catch you. Environmentally, you have to deal with waves and wind and rain and cold and hot. The island kind of can get all four seasons in one day. So it's a challenge for sure, but it's also fun. Reporter: Maybe that's fun for David, but for people like me it's petrifying. I'll admit it, I am terrified of heights. But with a little bit of coaxing, I head up to get a diver's perspective. We are 27 meters, 90 feet in the air, my legs are jelly, but I have Greg louganis to help me up. I thought they said I was supposed to push you off. Reporter: No, don't even joke. I'd like to go back. Finally, it's competition time. Spectators gather in the waters below as each athlete preps for their dive. David heads up forrist first attempt of the day. Go through the twist and see it in your head and also do the movements. And then you walk up, and you're trying to stay calm and focussed. Then it's ree's turn. The star athlete showing why she's unbeatable. Becoming the second woman ever to get a perfect 10. You got a 10. Yay! I got a 10, I got a 10! Reporter: Clearly very exciting. Why is that such a big deal? I've been training since I was 9 years old. To finally get a 10 was kind of a little unbelievable. I didn't really believe it. Reporter: Heading into the final dive, Dave is in fifth, he'll be looking for a strong final to make it to the podium. Ree is in first. We'll see if she can hang on. Dave is getting ready for his final dive. He's got to leave it all out there. Oh! I mean, in my professional opinion, that was fantastic, David. Turns out I was right. That dive, one of the most technically difficult in the sport, moving him up to second place. The technical term is a reverse twosomer Saults with five twists. You come off somersaulting and twisting at the same time. I do four and a half twists with a somersault. You end up feet first into the water. Reporter: Ree holding her lead, making it to the top of the winner's podium. Are all of you adrenaline junkies? If you see me before the dive, I don't look like an adrenaline junky. Reporter: What do you look Sometimes I look like a baby, a mess. But I think we are. To go through all that stress, fear, all the emotions and then walk up and do it again, we must be. That's what I like about this sport. You are facing your fears every day. Reporter: In that spirit, there's one last dive before we can leave the I'm taking a leap of faith of my own, safely and supervised from 30 feet up. Nowhere near as impressive as the pros, but plenty high for me. Yeah! Yay! Not that bad, right? Reporter: Not that bad. I'm will reeve, Portugal.

