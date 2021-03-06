Transcript for Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticism: Part 2

"Nightline," "Out of bounds," continues. Here again, Ryan Smith. I feel like I've been betrayed, neglected, looked at as less than. Reporter: In 2017, two clinicians found Lewis Leonard had moderate dement yeah qualifying him for a multimillion-dollar award from the NFL. But the league appealed because, among other things, Lewis' clin anythings did not use the NFL's recommended race norms. It was really discouraging. He sacrificed so much for me and our family. I feel like he deserves to have a quality life. Reporter: Chris Seeger, the league counsel for players and their concussion settlement with the NFL, is now under fire from a growing number of his own clients who feel he let them down in the original negotiations. Would you agree to a deal with the NFL surrounding this issue that continued to use any sort of race-norming? No. Would you agree to a deal that said that you can't look back -- No. -- And compensate players? No. Reporter: Though he is critical of race-norming now, just three months ago, Seeger himselves told ABC news he saw no evidence of racial bias in the settlement. I was wrong. I didn't have a full appreciation of the scope of the problem. The practice of law is just that, a practice. When you think you know everything, sometimes you don't. But the closer I looked, the more I realized this had to go. Reporter: But the question remains, how did race-norming, also known as demographic adjust, become part of the settlement program in the first place? When you go back to 2013, 2014, it was always in there as a possibility. Demographic adjustments were always part, because they were part of neuro psychology, were part of the settlement agreement. Do you feel that it was required? No. It was definitely not required. But did I think that neuropsychologists were apply race-norming in this NFL concussion settlement? Reporter: Seeger laying the blame not at the NFL, but instead, squarely at the feet of neuropsychologists. The clinicians who evaluate players according to the settlement. So in your opinion, you think it's the neuropsychologists who did it independently? What we attempted to do in the settlement is replicate what goes on in a doctor's office. We didn't tell neuropsychologists what tests to we expected them to use under judgment as a medical profession. In this case, I expected them to apply the same standards to the same players. Reporter: But an ABC news investigation earlier this year found several neuropsychologists who say they felt pressured to apply race norms by the NFL. And that when they didn't use them, the NFL would appeal, resulting in players' claims in emails we uncovered between multiple clinicians, one said if they didn't use the race norms, there would be multiple - inquiries levied at them. Another questioning their required reliance on using norms that, bottom line, do discriminate against black players. It seems to me like you're saying you didn't know that was happening. No, I'm not saying it. We sensed that something was happening on this, but we saw it case-by-case. Okay. Did not have the impression it was going on systemically. There's no evidence of that at this point, but it happened more than a few times. You're saying you don't know why a doctor, a neuropsychologist, would ever think that this was required? I don't know why they would even think it's appropriate. They're either hiding behind their lack of courage, or they're just plain wrong. Reporter: Seeg eliminate R says he has an ongoing investigation to check claims that have already been denied. Though the NFL says there is no merit to any claim of discrimination, they say the new testing techniques they're developing will be applied to new and old cases where players may have qualified for an award if not for race-norming. Have you ever thought with what's going on, considered stepping aside or saying, I don't want to take this role? No. I didn't sit in this chair and tell you I was perfect. Look. I fight hard for these folks, and I am not going to be the guy who tries to cover up something. But what I can do if a mistake is made, I can come on ABC with you and tell folks what I'm doing. Some people were hurt by this, but I'll get it fixed. Some people were offended by this, for that I'm sorry. But take some solace in the fact that we're going to make some changes here. Reporter: Change can't come soon enough for the leonards. I gave all that I could. Not only for the NFL, but for my family. But yet now I'm sitting here with my wife and my two kids, and I feel like the organization that I gave everything for is not really giving me anything. I constantly worry about, will he be here to help me raise our boys? Will he be here to see our grandkids one day? For me as a black woman, raising two black boys, my biggest fear is them not being raised by their dad. Our thanks to Ryan. And a note, there is no timeline on when Chris Seeger and the NFL will reach a deal. N, lawmakers are calling for the release of data of how payouts break down along racial lines, which Seeger now says he supports.

