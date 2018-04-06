Transcript for Baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple: 'It's not just a cake'

He walked into the room to see the wedding cake. You know there's a marriage you know there's a way I cake is that stronger message and our culture and marriage in general. Between a man or woman across all cultures religions is an inherently religious events you don't see it as an act of discrimination I see it as an active. Following my faith it's an autistic. Is an iconic symbol of the way this is a religious ceremony because in direct conflict with my face. There is feared that this would create a slippery slope that others within the use of religious exemption to boycotts African Americans or same sex. Marriages those were my beliefs at all. African Americans are welcome here nicer everybody. What were asking the courts look at his creative professionals should they be forced to violate. The First Amendment are deeply held religious beliefs to create art. It violates those leagues if it came down in your favor hopefully you would send a message that. Every American every creative professional. Has the right to live and work according to their freedom according to their convictions. And create the works part that they love without fear of punishment from the government.

