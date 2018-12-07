'Ballistic couture': This company sells high-end ballistic shirts, suits

Aspetto Inc is the first company in the U.S. to offer ballistic couture, tailoring high-end shirts and suits for elite clientele.
This is all the magic happens. He's patterns of the ballistic vest but we do the same thing for people with six suits as well. Her product is 100% made in America from ballistic certain government approved. This is several hundred dollars Y 26. Well certainly survivors AJ you know by because you wanna use a where can buy because if you don't have to win it here trying to catalog and healing could walk in this store how do you know that these its earnings in the right hands. We take a background check if each person that's inquiring about the list of products we could sell to anyone that comes here. That signs are acknowledges that they are not a felon but we simply want to make sure it goes into the right hands.

