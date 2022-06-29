“No Barriers” helps people with mental and physical difficulties achieve their goals

The Colorado-based nonprofit No Barriers helps people with mental and physical difficulties like Melissa Simpson achieve their goals. In her case, it is climbing a peak in the Rocky Mountains.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live