In 'Basketball: A Love Story,' NBA greats share their love of the game

More
LeBron James, Shaq, Lisa Leslie and more share how the game has changed their lives in a sneak peek of this 20-hour documentary told in a 10-part series.
0:59 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In 'Basketball: A Love Story,' NBA greats share their love of the game
Can you tell me your name, please. My name is Lebron James. Lisa Leslie. Shaquille O'Neal. Magic Johnson. Pat Ryan. But really my name is coach. They call me the ice man. Jim boeheim. Jim Calhoun. Rub colobo. Cheryl Miller. John calipari. Mike krzyzewski. Christian later in. Adam silva. My name is David stern. My name is Charles Barkley. Julius Irving. Dirk Nowitzki. Kevin Durant. Steeve Ker. My name is Stephan curry. Oscar Robertson. Nancy Leishman. Tony parker. Bill Walton. Anthony Davis. Chris Paul. Hakeem olajuwon. I didn't choose it, it chose

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58679486,"title":"In 'Basketball: A Love Story,' NBA greats share their love of the game","duration":"0:59","description":"LeBron James, Shaq, Lisa Leslie and more share how the game has changed their lives in a sneak peek of this 20-hour documentary told in a 10-part series.","url":"/Nightline/video/basketball-love-story-nba-greats-share-love-game-58679486","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.