Beckham talks about Messi joining Inter Miami: 'Bigger than just winning trophies'

Co-owner David Beckham says “I might actually cry. I’ll be emotional,” ahead of Lionel Messi’s first game with Inter Miami.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live