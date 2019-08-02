Transcript for This Beyonce, Cardi B songwriter started out making beats in her dorm room

on the keypad. I was, you know, making beats for, you know, awhile. And then I was like, all right, let me sing on them. So I started doing that. Yeah, I like the beats but who's this singing? So it was never actually about singing? No, I was a producer at first. I just found my way into songwriting. Reporter: A few years later, nija was a student at New York university making beats and recording lyrics in her dorm room. I was recording snippets on Instagram. Eventually like a and R and other producers started seeing it. I just built my network that way. Reporter: Soon enough nija was heading out of class, flying across country, juggling studio sessions and studying. Honestly, I was just like, wow, this is the start of my career. Once you get that call, I understand that you're flying out every couple of weeks from L.A. -- From New York to L.A.? Every weekend. It was very hard. There were some classes I definitely had to skip. It was time management. Knowing that I had to hurry up, finish my homework before I got on the plane. Reporter: Nija has since dropped out. Now living in L.A., she's working on music full-time. What was the hardest part about getting used to life out here? You're a northeasterner. You're a Jersey girl. Right, right. I think it was getting adjust to one weather. I'm so used to there being a change and seeing the leaves fall. Reporter: Tonight we're meeting up with Cardo, T producer behind drake's hit track "God's plan." ??? God's plan god's plan ??? Reporter: Nominated for record of the year at this Sunday's grammy awards. So we're in the studio right now. Legendary producer Cardo just walked in, empty-handed, sets up his laptop, makes a fresh beat fromscratch. Gives to it the sound engineer, now nija's in the booth. Reporter: No pens no paper, not a single lyric, and nija's in the booth laying fresh melodies on the beat. Her being a songwriter, not only that, a very talented songwriter in a male-dominated industry, for her to poke out and be that light is like -- it's rare. You feel me? It's like she's actually opened up that door for more females to do what she's doing. I think that's incredible. ??? As soon as I drop we lit ??? Reporter: From top producers to singers, nija is working with seemingly everyone and across all genres. You're writing for some of the hardest rappers in the game and some of th biggest divas in the industry. Do you ever feel like you have to play a different part? Yes. I definitely have to play a different part. It's kind of like acting. Especially writing for rappers. I've never experienced any of the things that they've experienced. But I listen to this music and I watch movies so I think capturing that, also listening to their story, that's my job to listen to them and bring that out in the song. Reporter: Back in the studio with murda, nija is doing her thing. The two previously worked on cardi B's track "I do," part of her grammy nominated album "Invasion of privacy." The other track "Ring" featuring one of her favorite artists kehlani. I was crazy. The year before I went to one of her concerts. Me and my sister went to Baltimore to watch her. And, you know, I -- I'm a big fan. So me being a fan and hearing her sing some of my lyrics, it was just -- I loved it. Reporter: During a quick break in the studio, a call from someone special. What up? What's up? What kind of advice are you giving her? Man, I don't even think she needs my advice, honestly. I really don't. I think that she is exactly where she needs to be. And is going at the exact pace that she needs to be going. I'm learning from you at this point. Reporter: She's got the world at her feet. And the stars behind her. It safe to say that this is just the beginning for nija. What's next for me? A solo career, you know. To and a lot of producers I look up to, just peoplen general, having encouraged me to really pursue a solo career. And I'm excited about it, you know. There's a lot of the big artists I'm going to be working with. So I'm excited to put that out. Anything we can know about it? Top secret. Just know it's big artists, you know. We're going to put it out there. ??? No I don't want to know about it know about it ??? Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm ashen Singh in Los Angeles. ??? I'm somebody nobody ???

