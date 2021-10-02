Transcript for Black creators make their voices heard with help of viral incubators

Turn to the side. So that means we're going to need three of us -- It's better than moving around. Pan out -- yeah. Reporter: These guys are about to bust it. Go! Reporter: The viral challenge that's got all of tiktok dropping. But when these guys post, they blaze a trail. Bust it bust it bust it Reporter: Two mansions. 35 creators. With billions of views between them. And most importantly, they're all black. Meet the atl's hottest and newest industry. Welcome to the influencers of Atlanta! As the nation's racial conscience receives a gut check, E fight for equality is as prevalent as ever. Say her name! Breonna Taylor! Reporter: Americans taking to the streets and using their platforms to speak out against police brutality and for social now it's about inequality on social media platforms. These kids, without realizing it, are on the front lines for the fight for who goes viral. Do you feel it's your job to put black influencers on the map? It is. Because it's a struggle, like it's been a struggle for the black culture for many, many, many years. Sometimes they aren't given opportunities so we have to fight for opportunities. A lot of black creators don't get credit they deserve. We've been working hard, other black creators have been working Reporter: The valid and collab crib are taking back ownership. The man in charge, 33-year-old Keith Dorsey. He manages both cribs when we talk about these content houses, usually we point to places like Los Angeles, Dallas. Right. Why do this here? Why Atlanta? Instead of us going to L.A. Where we have to fight for a table, let's build our own table here in Atlanta. Reporter: Since setting roots down in Atlanta this fall, it hasn't been easy. We have to technically fight for a lot of the opportunities that we have. Even the ones that we have now, it took a lot of work and a lot of explaining, a lot of tears, like please, please, we're here. Reporter: Between both houses, the average age is barely 20 years old. With over 14 million followers and over 360 million likes. Valid crib began organically in a group chat run by best friends and tiktok stars devron Harris and d'adrian hardy. Over time we kept gradually adding more people to the group chat. Everybody in our group is funny, that's how we integrate with each other. I quit my job, started earning some money. That's when I started to go serious. Then I moved to atl, met Adrian. Reporter: They showed me around their house, which naturally doubles as a content studio. This is kind of the area we all are creating. I like it a lot. Get ready for doomsday! We're an hour outside downtown Atlanta, headed to the collab crib. 31 miles down the road. What's going on? Reporter: Collab crib, a super group of influencers from comedians and actors to singers and dancers. We in the future now. We in the future. Everybody on tiktok, Instagram, if you're not on it, what are you doing? Reporter: It's hard for black creators to gain the same clout as their white counterparts. "New York Times" culture and technology reporter Taylor Lorenz has been following the issue. Sometimes black influencers haven't gotten the brand deals because they don't have the numbers. You make money by having people relate to you. A lot of white suburban kids feel like they can't relate to black kids in America. They have traditionally taken what they wanted from those communities and maybe whitewashed it, but not really paid homage or paid respect to the actual creators creating this stuff. What are some of the disparities you notice about the way social media companies and brands treat black influencers versus white influencers? We did notice sometimes black influencers' numbers are kind of low, lower than white influencers. Reporter: Tiktok's algorithm has left the app vulnerable to criticism. Every network is structured the same way. You follow people to see their content, hopefully people follow you back to see your own content. Tiktok breaks that. You don't have to have a single follower to blow and up go viral. It's this algorithm that plucks the best content from the app. Reporter: This summer tiktok released the following statement after users identified a glitch in the platform that blocked the view count on black lives matter and George Floyd writing, we acknowledge and apologize to our black creators who have felt unsafe, unsupported, suppressed. We don't want anyone to feel that way. We welcome the voices of the black community wholeheartedly. We reached out more recently for comment. Tiktok telling us in part, we continue to remain committed to elevating and amplifying black voices and creators in our community. We've launched the tiktok for black creatives program, a new inkuwaiter program that will invest in and support emerging black creators, adding, we care about the experiences black creators have on tiktok. There's been new changes too, like adding choreography credits to posts, making sure the creator gets recognition. Even allow the dance challenges coming from black creators, it got adopted to a lot of the white creators and it took off, and they make millions of dollars off of it. Reporter: When 16-year-old jilea Harmon created "The renegade," a dance crazy that swept the internet in 2019. Every teenager and celebrity across the world knew the viral trend, but most didn't know jilea's name. Credit means more followers, more followers means more money. While Keith's influencers are followed by millions, their numbers pale in comparison to some of the app's biggest Charles like Charli damelie. I believe Charli made $5 million last year. The first way influencers monetize is through ads on their page. Another way is through launching their own products. There's the patron and subscription model. A lot of influencers will use different platforms that generate recurring revenue. How much can somebody stand to make? Say if someone has 500,000 followers, they get 200,000 views per post. They could make anywhere from, you know, $2,000 on the low end, $5,000 on the high end. They're monetizing everything. Especially when you're a small creator. Sometimes you might charge for shout-outs. Somebody wants a happy birthday message, you charge for that. Somebody wants you to comment or like their picture on instram, you can charge for that. You can monetize every aspect of your personal brand and your life. Reporter: When it came time to build a brand, it just had to be Atlanta. Atlanta's definitely next. We got a lot of potential here in Atlanta too. It's like a black L.A. Hollywood. Yeah, a black Hollywood. Definitely a black Hollywood. You hear the phrase black Hollywood when talking about Atlanta, what does that mean? It means that if you want to find success in the entertainment industry, you're not interested in going to new York or L.A., you can find similar or even better success here in Atlanta. Reporter: Culture reporter and local naja parker says Atlanta's influence has existed for generations. Tell me about some of the biggest names to come out of Atlanta. Tlc, usher, T.I. Comes to find. Taylor Mike comes to mind. Ludacris comes to mind. Tyler Perry is a huge name that comes to mind. It's the biggest consortium of hbcus in the city and a lot of celebrities and civil rights leaders have come out of those A lot of black influencers have found they've been at a disadvantage in L.A. A lot of the biggest creator houses in L.A. Or all white or dominated by white creators. Reporter: With pioneering a new space comes the pressure to get it right. We've got one shot at this, only one shot to show the entire world what we can do, and it's not only just for us, it's going to change it for everything in Atlanta. Reporter: Keith was determined, and any one of these creators will tell you, whether it's collab or valley, they wouldn't be here without him. Keith is the man. The man with the plan. Keith has everything set up for us. He's been looking out for me from the beginning, the mastermind, the leader. Big bro. Yeah. Every one of them said they would not be here, doing this in this way, without you. What does that mean to you, man? It means a lot. The reason why is because -- excuse me. It's like, when I really hear them say, like thank you, you know -- it means a lot to me. Because it's like -- this really is something we, like, really fought for. Reporter: Whether we get it or not, these kids know they have a bigger calling and that this is just the beginning. It's starting to change. There's no other house like I would have never thought I'd be here. You know, it just shows you working for something, you don't give up. This feels like we have to prove what we're made of. It's like, it's literally showtime, we're showing everybody what we're capable of. My whole goal for all of them is to elevate their true talent. Because we're in the course of changing history here. When it's over and we get what we want, then there's a great reward at the end. You all really want it? Yes. Foaming at the mouth? Yes. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm ashan Singh in Atlanta.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.