Transcript for How Black History Month came to be

February is officially black history month, a federally recognizes celebration that gives every American a chance to reflect how African-American achievements have impacted the U.S. History and impacted the world. What's the history of black history month. It all started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson known as father of black history. While earning master in university of Chicago and phd from Harvard he grew frustrated with race and representation and exclusion of African-American in books and conversation that's shaped history. In 1915 he joined forces to establish association for Negro of life and history which is known as association for study of African-American life and history, led by Woodson in 1916, the organization launched the journal of Negro history which honored the achievements of people with African dissent. February 26th Woodford reserve -- they launched black history week for the black community. Why February? The group chose the second week of February to include the birthday day of Douglas a slave a. Civil rights leader and -- highlights achieve in the pride of black culture and during the civil rights movement, workers opened freedom schools in the south which embraced the message among other things. Spread the movement to university as cross the nation and week transformed into black history month and in 1976 general Ford declared February black history month urging Americans to cease the opportunity to honor the accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history and the rest, as they say is history.

