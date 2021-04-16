Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Body camera video of Adam Toledo fatal police shooting fuels more demands for justice
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"9:13","description":"Chicago police killed Adam, 13, last month. The video’s release comes days after an officer shot Daunte Wright dead in Minnesota and as Derek Chauvin stands trial for the murder of George Floyd. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77111934","title":"Body camera video of Adam Toledo fatal police shooting fuels more demands for justice","url":"/Nightline/video/body-camera-video-adam-toledo-fatal-police-shooting-77111934"}